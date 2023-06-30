Travis Kelce Explains Why He Doesn't Mind Being 'Underpaid' by Chiefs

Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL and made over $10 million last season on the field. But the 33-year-old knowns that he could be making more money if he "pressed the gas" on his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kelce talked about how his managers and agents love to tell him how "underpaid" he is. But Kelce is not worried about it because he's all about winning championships.

"When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that's two to three times what I'm making right now," Kelce told Vanity Fair. "I'm like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere, and you don't win. I love winning. I love the situation I'm in."

Kelce is set to make a base salary of $11.25 million in 2023, ranked 52nd among NFL players, according to the Roster Management System (per ESPN). He has an annual average salary of $14,312,500, which ranks third among tight ends behind George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers ($15 million) and Darren Waller of the New York Giants ($17 million). Kittle and Waller are talented but don't have Kelce's resume. Since entering the NFL in 2013, Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, named to the All-Pro Team seven times and helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls.

"You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you're being taken advantage of," Kelce told Vanity Fair. "I don't know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I'm quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day."

Kelce is signed through the 2025 season and he will be 36 years old. If he continues to play at a high level, he could sign one more big contract with the Chiefs or another team before he retires. But Kelce will likely have a career in Hollywood once his playing days come to an end since he recently signed with CAA for representation off the field. Additionally, Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this year, so he will have different sources of income for the foreseeable future.