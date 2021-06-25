Transgender Runner Ruled Ineligible to Compete in Olympic Trials

✖

A transgender runner has been ruled ineligible for the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend. CeCe Telfer, an NCAA Division II track and field champion in 2019 is not allowed to compete in the 400-meter hurdles due to her testosterone levels. A USA Track and Field spokesperson told CNN that Telfer, a transgender woman, was entered in this week's trials but did not appear on start lists.

"The model of grace in the face of adversity, CeCe will respect USA Track & Field's decision on her eligibility to compete at the US Olympic Trials this Friday in Eugene, Telfer's manager David McFarland, said to CNN. "CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national - and world - stage again soon.

According to the World Athletics guidelines, a requirement to be eligible to take part in the 400 meters in the female category on an international level is testosterone levels have to be less than five nanomoles per liter for a period of at least 12 months. Per CBS Sports, the USATF first notified Telfer of her high nanomoles levels on June 17.

"According to subsequent notification to CeCe from World Athletics on June 22, she has not been able to demonstrate her eligibility," the USATF said. "USATF strongly supports inclusivity and providing a clear path to participation in the sport for all, while also maintaining competitive fairness. If CeCe meets the conditions for transgender athlete participation in the future, we wholeheartedly back her participation in international events as a member of Team USATF."

Telfer won her NCAA title while attending Frankin Pierce University. In 2016 and 2017, Telfer competed on the men's track and field team before competing on the women's side. In an interview with OutSports in 2019, Telfer talked about the disadvantages she deals with.

“And there are people who say I have the benefit of testosterone,” Telfer said. “But no: I have no benefit. I’m on hormone suppression, it doesn’t help. It’s another disadvantage. Cis women are producing more testosterone than the average trans female. So it’s crazy! I’m the crazy one, to be the weakest female, the weakest link in the chain, to be competing against the top ones. I should be fingered as the stupid one, for wanting to do that in the first place.”