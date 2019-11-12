Trailer Released for Season Three of Kevin Hart Interview Series ‘Cold As Balls’

Tuesday, November 12, Kevin Hart returns with the third series of his internet show, Cold As Balls, presented by Old Spice. He will once again be interviewing athletes and celebrities while forcing them to sit in cold tubs. To mark the season premiere, Hart will be interviewing former first-round pick, Chris Paul.

As the new trailer shows, Hart and Paul tackle the important topics during their cold tub back-and-forth. They discuss whether or not the comedian in Hart is technically allowed to use cold tubs because he isn’t an athlete. They also touch on the infamous banana boat photo in which Dwyane Wade, Paul, LeBron James, and Gabrielle Union were spotted having fun in the water during a vacation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you go on vacation, you just want to have a good time,” Paul said about the banana boat incident. “You don’t care about anybody, everybody. … We thought we were having a good time.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the tub with what is sure to be our biggest and most ambitious season of Cold As Balls,” Hart said in a press release. “The outpouring of support we’ve received for the first two seasons has been amazing and I can’t wait to see how fans react to what we have in store for them next.”

Cold As Balls has captivated and humored audiences since its premiere in 2018, earning well over 320MM all-time views to date. Season one quickly became one of the most-watched series across the Internet and instant breakout success. Season two kicked off with the two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, breaking records with a tell-all episode that started the season on a high note.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star in Paul is the first guest featured during season three of Cold As Balls, but he won’t be the only high-profile figure featured. Hart is also set to interview Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews, former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley, and longtime Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman, among others.

OBB Pictures’ President and CEO, Michael D. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series. Ratner serves as the Executive Producer alongside Hart, Laugh Out Loud President Jeff Clanagan, Dave Becky, and OBB’s Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Eric D. Cohen.

New episodes of Cold As Balls will premiere every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel, Laugh Out Loud app, and LaughOutLoud.com.

(Photo Credit: Laugh Out Loud)