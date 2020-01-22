Tori Kelly to Perform National Anthem at 2020 Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday and the NFL has found their singer for the national anthem. On Wednesday, the league announced two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the annual NFL all-star game takes place in Orlando. Kelly confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Happy to announce that I’m heading to Orlando to perform the national anthem at the #2020probowl!!!” Kelly wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelly’s fans showed their support in the comments section.

“Not gonna lie I thought you said SuperBowl haha but maybe one day, you’ll do a national anthem, and maybe even SuperBowl halftime show during your career! Congratulations!” one fan wrote.

“We’re gonna be there!” another fan added. “I remember when you used to sing the national anthem at the Angel games when I was a kid!”

“Congratulations Tori!” a third Twitter user wrote. “That is awesome!!!”

Kelly is one of the top gospel singers in the world. She just released a new album and the Pro Bowl will be one of the many performances for Kelly this year.

“Tori Kelly’s new album, Inspired by True Events, is out now and Kelly will be heading overseas for her first international headline tour this spring, which follows her sold-out 2019 Acoustic Sessions tour,” the NFL said in a press release. “Produced by Jimmy Napes, Inspired By True Events marks a striking departure from the bright and breezy pop of Tori’s 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile. Like her 2018 passion project Hiding Place – winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album, with hit single “Never Alone” named Best Gospel Performance/Song – Inspired By True Events keeps centered on her warm yet powerful vocal presence.”

The Pro Bowl features the top NFL players from the 2019 season. The one player at the Pro Bowl that is getting a lot of attention is Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson who is the favorite to win the MVP award. Jackson is enjoying his time in Orlando, but he has bigger goals for 2020.

“We’re trying to get somewhere,” Jackson said via the Ravens official website. “All of us wanted to be in Miami for the Super Bowl. We weren’t planning on cutting it short.”

“It happened and we were hurt about it, but it is what it is, and we have to move on.”

The Pro Bowl will air on ESPN and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.