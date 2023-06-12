Top Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Shares Details on Her Subscription Site (Exclusive)

Rachel Stuhlmann continues to rise in the tennis ranks as the top influencer in the sport. And as her brand grows, it has led to her launching her own subscription site. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Stuhlmann, who shared additional details about the site, which will launch soon.

"I plan on launching my subscription site next month (June)!" Stuhlmann exclusively told PopCulture in an email interview in May. "It will include on-court comprehensive and fun tennis instruction, along with never-before-seen-exclusive photos and content from my travels, behind the scenes, and everyday life! It's definitely a little new for me to share and be so open with my fans and followers, but I'm so excited to finally do so and I've been having a blast making this content!"

The site is called LoveRachel, and fans can sign up for early access now. This is similar to what Paige Spiranac has done on her subscription site as she shares exclusive photos and videos while giving golf instructions since she is a former golf star and the sports' top influencer.

When asked why she wanted to launch a subscription site, Stuhlmann said, "I've been wanting to share my knowledge of the game through instruction along with some fun content for a while now and felt that offering an exclusive subscription site to my loyal fans and followers was the perfect way to share more of my life with them."

As Stuhlmann has been preparing for her new site, she has been busy covering some of the biggest tennis events in the world, including the French Open, which ended this past weekend. As the French Open began, Stuhlmann told PopCulture that she thought that Iga Swiatek would win the French Open on the women's side, — and Swiatek did just that to claim her third title at Roland-Garros and fourth Grand Slam title in her career. She also said that either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic would win on the men's side — and Djokovic won the French Open for the third time in his career.

Stuhlmann will cover more tennis events as the year goes on, including various tournaments in the United States. She also shared exclusive information about a product line she hopes to launch soon. "I'm so excited to launch my own new and improved tennis-specific product line," Stuhlmann said. "My team has been working so hard to put together a collection that will be available soon. Other than that, my Wimbledon line will be launching soon and then the U.S. Open line will be here before we know it!"