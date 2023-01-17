Rachel Stuhlmann Explains How She and Paige Spiranac Are Similar (Exclusive)

Paige Spiranac has made a name for herself for being the top golf influencer in the world. And it looks like one influencer in the tennis world is on her way to having the same career path. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Rachel Stuhlmann, who explained how she and Spiranac are similar.

"Tennis and golf are very similar sports," Stuhlmann exclusively told PopCulture via email. "I respect what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much! We have similar stories, and I aspire to continue to push the sport of tennis forward while being unapologetically me."

My Slam 1: Down Under Collection is here💛🎾 SO excited to share the 1st edition of my 4-part Slam Collection which is inspired by the exciting & colorful energy of tennis in Australia. Get your limited edition sport towel & poster before they sell out!👇https://t.co/ebKjDSuGsS pic.twitter.com/UslPrrJvm4 — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) January 13, 2023

Stuhlmann gained a lot of attention last when Outkick named her the world's top tennis influencer. From there, the 31-year-old began to gain more followers on social media with over 266,000 on Instagram and over 110,00 on Twitter and TikTok combined. Stuhlmann played tennis at the University of Missouri and has covered the sport with different media outlets. Stuhlmann has also worked as a tennis tournament ambassador, host, and events coordinator and is also a certified professional tennis coach.

Spiranac uses her platform to bring good attention to golf, which is what Stuhlmann looks to do for tennis. "I am excited to continue to bring positive attention to the game," Stuhlmann said when asked about her goals for 2023. I'm really looking forward to traveling to many tournaments around the world, showcasing special brands within the sport, and drawing more people to the game. I just launched my website, and have some really cool new collections coming next year- I can't wait!"

Stuhlmann is also looking to achieve some big goals down the road. "I have a lot of long-term career goals," she explained. "I really want to bring a professional tournament to my home city — St. Louis. I also have been working on a book that I cannot wait to finally publish and share, I think the tennis world is going to really like it."

There's no doubt Stuhlmann loves everything about tennis. But when comes to other sports, Stuhlmann enjoys watching them all. "I love all sports," she said. "Especially St. Louis sports — the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, and the new MLS team, St. Louis City SC! I also love watching football and basketball. This past year I really got into golf- I watched the entire US Open from start to finish and got absolutely hooked."