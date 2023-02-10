Super Bowl 2023: Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Celebrates Game by Wearing Chiefs, Eagles Bikinis

Rachel Stuhlmann is definitely ready for the Super Bowl. The 31-year-old tennis influencer went to Instagram to share two photos of her wearing bikini tops with one having the Chiefs logo and one having the Eagles logo. And in the caption, Stuhlmann just asked her followers if they were picking the Chiefs or Eagles to win.

Stuhlmann might be all about tennis, but she also enjoys watching football. PopCulture.com spoke to the former tennis star last month, and she talked about how she's a fan of all sports and the St. Louis sports teams. "I love all sports," the St. Louis native said. "Especially St. Louis sports — the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, and the new MLS team, St. Louis City SC! I also love watching football and basketball. This past year I really got into golf- I watched the entire US Open from start to finish and got absolutely hooked."

Stuhlmann recently spoke to Outkick and shared her thoughts about this year's Super Bowl "I love both teams but have to say I'm going with the Chiefs. I think since the Rams left, most St. Louisans have adopted the Chiefs as our team since it's Missouri," Stuhlmann said.

"I'm still super sad about the Rams leaving. (It's) hard to get over for me. Every Super Bowl I always think about the Greatest Show on Turf and the 2000 Super Bowl. I was so little but remember my family having a party and a Rams piñata and we were all so happy and excited about the win. Great memory. But yes (being from Missouri) I would say I've gradually claimed the Chiefs as my fav team over the past few years. Coach Andy Hill (Chiefs assistant special teams coach) was at Mizzou when I was, and we've stayed in touch. I'm super excited for him and the team."

The Chiefs and Eagles finished the 2022 regular season with 14-3 records and the top seeds in their conferences. This will be the first time two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl as Patrick Mahomes represents the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts represents the Eagles. This will also be the first time two brothers — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce — will face each other in the championship game.