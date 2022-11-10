Rachel Stuhlmann: Photos Show Peek Inside Former Tennis Pro and Influencer's Life

Rachel Stuhlmann is a social media personality on the rise. The 31-year-old has gained a huge following recently for her tennis trick shots and her revealing photos. Outkick recently named Stuhlmann the No. 1 tennis influencer and has been compared to golf influencer Paige Spiranac.

"Tennis and golf are very similar sports," Stuhlmann told Maxim. "I respect what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much! We have similar stories, and I aspire to continue to push the sport of tennis forward while being unapologetically me!" Stuhlmann played tennis at the University of Missouri. She spent time as a pro player and currently works for Top Court, a tennis platform where she writes blogs and acts as a media manager. She has around 100,000 followers on TikTok and Twitter combined and also has over 232,000 on Instagram.

"I loved being an athlete," Stuhlmann said. "Playing college tennis taught me many qualities—time management, work ethic, and resilience. I was super disciplined with my training and workout routines, and once I finished playing in college, I transferred that into my professional career. Now instead of preparing and training for big tennis matches, I focus on everything I have going on in my professional life and how I can best show up for all the various work I do within the sport!" Here's a look at some notable photos of Stuhlmann.