Rachel Stuhlmann: Photos Show Peek Inside Former Tennis Pro and Influencer's Life

Rachel Stuhlmann is a social media personality on the rise. The 31-year-old has gained a huge following recently for her tennis trick shots and her revealing photos. Outkick recently named Stuhlmann the No. 1 tennis influencer and has been compared to golf influencer Paige Spiranac.
"Tennis and golf are very similar sports," Stuhlmann told Maxim. "I respect what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much! We have similar stories, and I aspire to continue to push the sport of tennis forward while being unapologetically me!" Stuhlmann played tennis at the University of Missouri. She spent time as a pro player and currently works for Top Court, a tennis platform where she writes blogs and acts as a media manager. She has around 100,000 followers on TikTok and Twitter combined and also has over 232,000 on Instagram.
"I loved being an athlete," Stuhlmann said. "Playing college tennis taught me many qualities—time management, work ethic, and resilience. I was super disciplined with my training and workout routines, and once I finished playing in college, I transferred that into my professional career. Now instead of preparing and training for big tennis matches, I focus on everything I have going on in my professional life and how I can best show up for all the various work I do within the sport!" Here's a look at some notable photos of Stuhlmann.
Stuhlmann wrote in the post: "With all of the non-stop travel, tournaments & events, and the different opportunities around the game, I've had one of the most exciting years of my life."prevnext
Stuhlmann wrote: "Tennis in Cincy… there is nothing quite like it [Body Armor] SportWater is doing a great job keeping all of the players and tournament goers hydrated as the Official SportWater of [Western & Southern Open]."prevnext
Stuhlmann seems to enjoy playing when there's a beach around the corner. She wrote: "Courts right by the beach? Don't mind if I do."prevnext
Stuhlman said: "You all know how I feel about my new-found love for golf and [TopGolf]. I'm excited to continue to learn the game!"prevnext
Stuhlman said: "Super Bowl, my first country concert, STL Mardi Gras, some tennisand consistent workouts, lots of time with friends and family – it's been a great start to the year."prevnext
Stuhlmann said: "Hi from the red clay in Europe. This morning I went for a long walk around Roland Garros, the French Tennis Federation, and [Top Five Management] headquarters. It's unbelievably perfect here in Paris."prevnext
Stuhlmann commented: "A lot of you are new here, so I figured I would share a few things about myself 1. I'm from St. Louis, MO. 2. I'm 6ft tall. 3. My backhand down the line is my best shot."prev