Top Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Makes Predictions on 2023 French Open (Exclusive)

The 2023 French Open is underway at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Things will look a little different with a certain superstar not competing in the Grand Slam tournament. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to top tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann who shared her thoughts on how the women's and men's singles tournaments will play out.

Stuhlmann believes that two-time French Open champion and No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek will not win it all despite being the overall favorite. "After struggling from a thigh injury the other week in Rome and with how good Elena Rybakina's been playing, I'm going with Elena to win the French," Stuhlmann exclusively told PopCulture in an email interview. "She's my favorite women's player right now. Love her game, humility, and personality. She's just the best and I think she's going to win the French."

Rybakina is ranked No. 4 in the world and won Wimbledon last year. Last week, the 23-year-old won her second WTA 1000 title of the year after defeating an injured Anhelina Kalinina in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. At last year's French Open, Rybakina lost in the first round, and her best finish in French Open history was reaching the quarterfinals in 2021.

As for the men's side, things will be different as Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury suffered earlier this year. Nadal is the defending French Open champion and has won 14 French Open titles in his historic career. This leads to the question of who will be the player that takes over for Nadal in the French Open.

"Definitely Carlos Alcaraz," Stuhlmann revealed. "I think he's going to win. And if he doesn't, I think Novak Djokovic will. A player to watch for is definitely Holger Rune- he's on fire right now and in top shape and winning loads of matches on clay court this season."

When it comes down to it, the French Open won't be the same without Nadal. "When you think of the French Open, you think of Rafa," Stuhlmann explained. "So this year without him, I think the tournament is going to feel a hole in it, like something is missing. I hope he gets well and recovers soon so that he can continue competing. The tour misses him, the fans miss him, I miss him! For the first time in a very long time, the French Open field is wide open, and up for grabs for any player."