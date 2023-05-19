Top Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Shows off 'Paris Collection' for French Open, Reveals Next Project

Rachel Stuhlmann continues to make a name for herself as the No. 1 tennis influencer. And to get her fans ready for the French Open, Stuhlmann has launched her Paris Collection which includes a sports towel and poster along with the clay-toned apparel (sweater, long sleeve, t-shirt, baseball hat) that is titled "Clay Court Season." The towel/ poster has a photo of Stuhlmann wearing a clay-colored top and skirt while holding a tennis ball and racquet with a clay tennis court in the background. Stuhlmann's Paris Collection is available on her Rachelstuhlmann.com website.

And speaking of websites, Stuhlmann told PopCulture.com that her subscription site, LoveRachel, is getting ready to go live soon, and she shared an exclusive pic (which is below). "I'm so excited to share coaching instruction, behind-the-scenes, and exclusive content/photos with my fans and followers," Stuhlmann told PopCulture.

(Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Stuhlmann)

Stuhlmann, a former tennis player has worked as a digital media host, professional tournament host, published writer, tennis commentator, sports radio talk show host and a professional tennis coach among other jobs. Earlier this year, PopCulture spoke to Stuhlmann about making the transition from tennis player to the top tennis influencer.

(Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Stuhlmann)

"It kind of just happened! I have worked so many jobs in professional tennis (media, broadcasting, writing, tournament partnerships and sponsorships, marketing, sales, events, and much more) and always just kind of posted along the way," Stuhlmann exclusively told PopCulture in an email interview. "With every tournament I went to, and every job I worked, I really wanted to showcase how special tennis/each tournament is. There are so many cool things about the sport that I see, and I wanted other people to see and be excited about it as well."

Stuhlmann is happy about heading back to Paris. She said one of her favorite events last year was the Rolex Paris Masters which is played at the Accor Arena. " I loved being in Paris in the fall, and I love indoor tournaments. It was such an intimate and unique setting, it almost reminded me of an NBA or NHL game," she said. " An all-around well-run, great event and I want to go back next year. But then, of course, I think of my two and a half weeks in NYC for the US Open, which was unbelievable. There was an event or party every night, and the US Open is just…special. I think I am finally recovered from that trip now."