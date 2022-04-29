Top NFL Draft Pick Involved in Car Accident Before Draft

✖

A top NFL Draft pick was involved in a car accident before his name was called on Thursday night. According to multiple reports, Travon Walker, a defensive lineman who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was in a "serious car accident" in Athens, Georgia, crashing into two parked cars. Walker didn't suffer any injuries and there were no citations.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports asked Walker about the accident, and he downplayed it as he said it was a "little fender bender." TMZ Sports obtained the crash report which said the incident happened on April 16. Walker was driving his Dodge Durango around 11 p.m. local time "when he lost control of the vehicle and hit 2 parked cars." The documents say Walker was "not drinking" and was wearing a seatbelt. His car was towed after it suffered disabling damage.

THE JAGS GOT AN ABSOLUTE DAWG 😤



With the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars select Travon Walker 🐶 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/M3SB03vRkY — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2022

Jaguars fans are happy Walker is okay because he is expected to do big things for the team this fall. Walker made history when he was drafted No. 1 overall. He's the first defensive player from the University of Georgia to be selected No. 1 overall and he's the first player to be the top pick without being named to an All-American or All-Conference team in his college career.

"I'm the type of person to just control what I can control," Walker said to reporters after he was drafted. "That moment … it was the combine, so I just attacked the task at hand and did what I was supposed to do. Everything worked out how it should, and everybody started to realize how good a player I can be and how good a player I was in college."

Last season, Walker helped the Georgia Bulldogs win their first national championship since the 1980 season. In 15 games, Walker recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and six sacks with a team-high 36 QB hurries. He was one of five Bulldogs players to be drafted in the first round. "I'm definitely prepared for it," Walker said. "Being the No. 1 pick, I have to say there are a lot of expectations behind it. But I'm one … it's just a game of football for me."