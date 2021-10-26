Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen’s husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.

“A date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I’m in,” Romo said, acting as the fan, per the New York Post. “OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it,” Romo continued, pretending to voice the Bucs official. Once fans heard Romo’s commentary on Bundchen, they went to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1452382377821548545?s=20

“Why do we need to listen to [Tony Romo] fantasize about trading a football for ‘a day with Giselle’?” one fan asked. What does Mr. Romo presume would happen with Gisele during that day she has been traded like property for a football?”

“[Gisele Bundchen] is the mother of [Tom Brady’s] CHILDREN – have some respect [Tony Romo],” another person wrote. “He’s not some prize for bargaining – I found this disgusting – also I would have NEVER given that ball back without a proper negotiation, thank you.”

Romo has not responded to the criticism, and it’s also not known if Brady heard the comment. However, Brady is happy with the win and getting the 600 touchdown ball. “I got the ball back,” Brady joked with Peyton and Eli Manning during his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football simulcast. “There was a lot of negotiation in order to get the ball back.” Some people think that the fan, Byron Kennedy, should have kept the ball since it’s worth at least half a million dollars. But Kennedy will be compensated for giving away the ball as he will get two signed Brady jerseys, a helmet, another jersey from Mile Evans and his game-worn cleats. The team is also providing Kennedy season tickets for the rest of 2021 and all of 2022 and a $1,000 credit to the team store.

“Byron realized he lost all his leverage once he gave the ball away,” Brady said to Peyton and Eli Manning. “He should have held it to get as much leverage as possible. “I think it worked out pretty well. … I am also giving him a Bitcoin, which is pretty cool too. At the end of the day, I still think he’s making out pretty well.”