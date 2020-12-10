Tony Romo Imitates Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

✖

Tony Romo has gained a lot of praise for his work as an NFL analyst on CBS Sports. However, when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he showed off a different, very interesting talent. When Jimmy Kimmel was interviewing Romo he asked him about imitating NFL quarterbacks.

"No I don't," Romo quickly replied. Kimmel then reminded Romo about the time that they were at a restaurant and he mimicked the stances of various quarterbacks. Romo played coy, saying he didn't remember that event, but he eventually gave in and did the stances of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. All of Romo's limitations were applauded by the fans.

"You could be in Vegas in the offseason doing this stuff," Kimmel said. Romo then said if that happened, his wife would say he could go but he would have to say there. As funny as the imitations are, Romo is not quitting his day job. Back in February, Romo, 40, signed a contract extension with CBS, making him the highest-paid NFL analyst in television history, according to the New York Post. It was reported that Romo is now making $17 million per year. The deal came while ESPN reportedly offered Romo a record-breaking contract.

"They have to keep him," Fox executive Patrick Cakes told Front Office Sports in February. "I mean what’s $14 million, or whatever, a year to have an elite level talent to carry the brand flag for your $2 billion annual investment in NFL games? If you're going to invest the house in the NFL, then the millions that you pay to keep a unique generational talent like Romo in-house is just marketing. As to who could replace him, he’s not replaceable."

Romo joined the broadcasting ranks shortly after he retired from the NFL. His last NFL season was in 2016 when he only played in one game due to a back injury. That was the same year the team drafted Dak Prescott, and he has been the Cowboys starter ever since. Romo was a member of the Cowboys for 14 seasons, originally joining the team in 2003 as an undrafted free agent. He would go on to be a four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2014 All-Pro Second Team.