Taylor Swift Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From the Kansas City Chiefs Owners

Taylor Swift received a gift from the Kansas City Chiefs for her 34th birthday. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, went to Instagram to share a photo of her and the 12-time Grammy Award winner who was holding a wrapped gift box.

"Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best & most blessed year yet!" Gracie Hunt wrote in a caption that also said the gift was from Judith Leiber, known for offering jewel-encrusted novelty designer bags that are made to look like other times, as mentioned by Entertainment Tonight. Hunt used a microphone emoji in the post, which could indicate the Chiefs gave Swift a Judith Leiber Couture microphone clutches. Hunt's sister, Ava, and mom, Tavia, also posted similar photos with Swift and the wrapped gift.

Swift turned 34 on Dec. 13 and celebrated in New York City with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff. Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was not in New York, but Swift attended the game on Dec. 15 and saw Kelce and the Chiefs earn a big win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Swift started attending Chiefs games in September when the team took on the Chicago Bears. She has since attended games at Arrowhead Stadium, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A source told Entertainment Tonight that things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis' house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

In November, Kelce spoke to The Wall Street Journal Magazine about his relationship with Swift. "I've never dealt with it," Kelce said. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."