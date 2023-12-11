Tony Romo Makes Blunder Calling Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's Wife

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get hitched? Well, maybe, if you ask Tony Romo. During the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10, the Dallas Cowboys player turned NFL commentator accidentally referred to the "22" singer as Kelce's "wife." Swift was supporting her beau, whom she's been dating since earlier this year, front he stands. "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said, before quickly catching his mishap. He fixed it quickly, noting, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!" "Not yet," another commentator added of the bluff. Swift sat with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift recently opened up about her romance with the football star in her interview for TIME Magazine, where she was helmed "Person of the Year." Of how their whirlwind romance began, she noted that it "all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell." From there, things progressed. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift added.



She first supported Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." Luckily, she enjoys the madness of the sport. "Football is awesome, it turns out. I've been missing out my whole life," she admits.

Swift and Kelce's romance was hit with some criticism when fans questioned where his relationship stood with his longtime ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. He dated her for five years, seemingly before transitioning to Swift. Like Swift, she has her own career as a broadcaster, which includes hosting gigs for the likes of ESPN where she's covered NFL-related topics.