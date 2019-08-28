Cowboys Running Back Tony Pollard Breaks Silence on Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has broken his silence when it comes to the Ezekiel Elliott contract situation. After practice on Monday, Pollard was asked by reporters his thoughts on possibly starting in Week One against the New York Giants if Elliott is still holding out. Pollard’s only concern is to be at his best when his number is called this season.

“That’s not for me to worry about,” he said. “I’m just coming in being the best back I can be, doing whatever the team needs me to do.”

Pollard has been the team’s top running back during the preseason, rushing for 84 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in three games. Pollard, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round this year from Memphis, didn’t expect to see this much action right away.

“It’s not what I expected coming into this situation, but I always prepare to be ready for whatever,” he said. “Since this situation did happen, the way I that I prepare, I guess I was just ready for it and want to continue to make the most of it.”

Rookie Tony Pollard speaks on how Zeke’s holdout impacts him and his attitude towards it. #EarnTheStar https://t.co/8zMG7sFALE pic.twitter.com/ufAZiE8uI0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 27, 2019

If Pollard does become the starting running back. He will have some big shoes to fill as Elliott has become one of the top backs in the NFL. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.

Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020.

The good news for Pollard is he has the support of his teammates, especially offensive lineman Zack Martin who has nothing but good things to say about the rookie running back.

“We’re preparing for the season,” Martin said. “We’re going to play with what we got, and what we’ve got is a damn good back in Tony Pollard. Obviously you want him out here, but we’re preparing to get ready for Week 1.”

Odds are Elliott will be signed before the season begins and he’ll be ready to go in Week One. But if that doesn’t happen, Pollard is confident he can be the running back the Cowboys need this season.