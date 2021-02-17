Tony La Russa Says DUI Arrest Last Year Was an 'Inexcusable Mistake'

✖

Tony La Russa knows the pressure is on him to succeed, especially with him being arrested last year. The new Chicago White Sox manager talked to USA Today about his DUI arrest last February, which wasn't made public until November in an ESPN report. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to one day of home detention, 20 hours of community service and was fined $1,383.

“I made no excuses, it was an inexcusable mistake,’’ La Russa said to USA Today. “It has cost as much embarrassment personally as possible. Anyone to think that this wasn’t something that had a very negative impact. … I mean part of the embarrassment and negative feelings is the impact on the organization and the fans and the people that hired me. There were already enough questions of me managing, and then this. It has been torturous."

La Russa was with the Los Angeles Angels staff at the time when he was arrested. He was charged with a DUI while returning home from a dinner with Angels employees in Spring Training. La Russa informed Angels owner Arte Moreno of the arrest the following day and offered to resign. He remained on the team all season and was then hired by the White Sox in October, making him the oldest manager in MLB (76).

"I know what’s at stake here,’’ La Russa said. I know there’s going to be pressure. My understanding is if I don’t do a good job in spring, I won’t make it to opening day. That’s just a little tongue-in-cheek, but not a big tongue-in cheek."

The last time La Russa was a manager was in 2011 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. During his time in St. Louis, La Russa led the Cardinals to two World Series titles (2006 and 2011) and was named Manager of the Year in 2002. Before joining the Cardinals in 1996, La Russa was the manager for the Oakland A's. He led the team to a World Series championship in 1989 and won Manager of the Year in 1988 and 1992.

La Russa got his managerial career started with the White Sox in 1979. He didn't win a World Series while in Chicago but was named Manager of the Year in 1983 after leading the White Sox to the AL West title. They lost to the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Championship Series.