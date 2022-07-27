Tony Hawk Explains Why He's 'All-in' With His New Project (Exclusive)

Tony Hawk has become a successful entrepreneur, launching several projects over the years. But his newest project is special to him because it takes him back to his childhood. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hawk talked about his latest project which is partnering with Hot Wheels to introduce the first ever fingerboard line called Hot Wheels Skate.

"Well, I love Hot Wheels, firstly, as a brand, and had plenty of sets growing up," Hawk exclusively told PopCulture. "In fact, one of the inspirations for me doing a full loop ramp on my skateboard was having a loop with my Hot Wheels cars. I mean, without question, that made me realize that it's possible physically. And when they approached me about doing this project with fingerboards and with play sets, I was all in. I mean, I knew that they had a really good creative team and a great idea for getting fingerboards more for beginners, in terms of having detachable shoes for your fingers and unique designs. And it's just been a blast."

(Photo: Hot Wheels)

Hot Wheels partnered with Hawk to make fingerboarding more accessible and to inspire fingerboarders of all levels to skate the impossible with no rules or limits, according to the press release. The line features shoes that clip onto the boards so that young skaters can perform stunts they wouldn't be able to do on a regular fingerboard.

"We're thrilled to enter the fingerboard category with Hot Wheels Skate," Ted Wu, VP of Vehicles Design, Mattel said in a statement. "Our team had a blast applying our Hot Wheels design expertise to a whole new area of play. Hot Wheels continues to find fresh ways to bring fans into the brand by igniting their challenger spirit in innovative ways."

The line will also include skatepark playsets that will feature giant piranhas roller coasters and donuts. The Fingerboard and Shoe Assortments and Hot Wheels Skate playsets are being launched exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com starting in August. Hawk told PopCulture that the donut shop is his favorite product but also said "Although I do like the aquarium because it's got the piranha that comes up when you're grinding. So it's a tossup." He also mentioned that his kids got a chance to check out the products and said "Yeah, they think they're cool."