Tony Hawk Details His 'Unique Experience' Virtual Skatepark (Exclusive)

Tony Hawk has officially entered the metaverse. The skateboarding legend recently announced plans to partner up with The Sandbox to build a virtual skatepark. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hawk explained what fans can expect from the skatepark which allows players to skate with others.

"Well, we're going to make it the biggest skate park out there in the metaverse with Sandbox and Autograph. And I think fans can expect a unique experience," Hawk exclusively told PopCulture. "We're going to make some challenges. We're going to make it informational, historical, and I'm excited. I mean, they're giving me a relatively big plot of land to work on. So we've already started building it out and I'm stoked. I mean, I understand how much time people spend in the metaverse, because of my family, so I know firsthand."

🛹 @TonyHawk partners with @TheSandboxGame to build the largest virtual skatepark ever!



Put on your helmet and grab your board to join an exciting ride!🔥#NFTNews 🗞



➡️ https://t.co/mzOL0lu5vv pic.twitter.com/egmwaeWYMl — NFT Calendar (@nftcalendar) July 19, 2022

The Sandbox is an "online game built on the Ethereum blockchain where players can spend cryptocurrency to buy virtual land," according to CNBC. And as Hawk mentioned, he is also partnering with Autograph, the sport-focused NFT platform founded by Tom Brady. Autograph will create Hawk avatar NFTs based on the 54-year-old and his most iconic skateboards, equipment and apparel.

"Tony Hawk embodies the perseverance of constantly striving for improvement while never giving up, and it forged him into a skateboarding legend and successful entrepreneur," Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, said in a press release. "We share his passion for innovation, creativity, and the drive to constantly create something: this is the energy that powers our entertainment metaverse. There's no better way to bring skateboarding culture to The Sandbox than by following the example of the greatest skateboarder of all time, whose legacy stretches from the sport and lifestyle's early days to the present and beyond."

The metaverse is something that continues to grow every day, which is another reason why Hawk is ready to show everyone his skatepark. "I've seen other areas that have been built out," Hawk said when asked how much he knew about the metaverse before announcing the skatepark. "I'm familiar with Snoop Dogg's too. And so I understand it and, I mean, I've just seen the growth of it through other avenues, like Roblox and Minecraft, and so I understand how it works and I understand the fun of it."