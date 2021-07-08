Tommy Dreamer Passes on Positive Update on Terry Funk's Health

✖

Tommy Dreamer had to set the record straight on the health of Terry Funk. The former WWE Superstar, who is currently working for Impact Wrestling, went to Twitter to reveal that Funk is "not in bad health." Dreamer revealed that Funk loves everyone talking about him and shared a quote from him to prove that he's doing just fine. Dreamer provided further details on Busted Open Radio.

"With social media, things start to take a life of their own," Dreamer said, as transcribed by Cultaholic. "I get a lot of texts about Terry and his health and I see all these tweets about Terry. The biggest one was the WWE. I talked to Terry on his birthday [June 30] and he was fine. I talked to him the week before his birthday for 40 minutes. He was, and is, sharp as a tack. I'm talking about college for my daughters, the wrestling business where he knows about AEW. He calls it 'from Dusty's boys.' He talks about Vince and knows about Peacock network."

Everyone needs to relax

I just got off phone w/ Terry Funk

He is NOT in bad health

He loves everyone talking about him

Direct quote from Funker

I'm currently sitting in an assisted living place w/my thumb up my ass Whistling Dixie but I don't remember the words#Forever #ECW pic.twitter.com/5xlAYu5REh — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 6, 2021

Dreamer also talked about calling Funk this week. "He calls me back and I start telling him all the stuff," Dreamer said. "It started on Don Muraco's podcast where he's talking to Scott Casey and apparently they painted him as not being able to put sentences together and having dementia. I told Terry this and I won't say what he said about Scott Casey except, 'he's full of s—, always was.' Two different reports were released this week about Funk not being in good health. On social media Funk's team released a statement on his condition.

"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body," the statement read. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!"

Funk is one of the legends in pro wrestling. Known for his hardcore style, Funk won championships in WCW, WWE, NWA and ECW. Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Museum in 2004.