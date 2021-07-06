Terry Funk Suffering From Multiple Health Issues

✖

Terry Funk, a WWE Hall of Famer, is dealing with multiple health issues. On a recent episode of Don Muraco's Magnificent Podcast, the host revealed that Funk is suffering from dementia and is living in an assisted living home. Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed the news.

"Terry has been dealing with issues for some time that have gotten progressively worse over the last year in the wake of the passing of his wife Vickie," Johnson said. Once Muraco and Johnson revealed the news of Funk, the 77-year-old's team issued a statement on Twitter. Former ECW and WWE star Taz sent a message to Funk.

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021

"Praying for Terry," Taz wrote. "I’ve been blessed to share a locker room for several years with Terry Funk in ECW. He was always so helpful, honest & great to lean on for advice. Not just an AMAZING Pro Wrestler but just a super guy! This photo is from Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo around ‘96."

Funk's pro wrestling career started in 1965, and he made his last appearance in 2017. He is known for his time in ECW and WCW where he won multiple championships. In ECW, Funk was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and Television Championship. And with him considered as the pioneer of hardcore wrestling, Funk was inducted into the ECW Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2005.

Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk. Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family. pic.twitter.com/DEjPVgsxle — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021

In WCW, Funk won the United States Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Hardcore Championship three times. He was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1995. Funk had multiple stints in WWE and won the Tag Team Championship with Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) in 1998. Funk went by Chainsaw Charlie at that time and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. named Funk the Wrestler of the Year in 1976 and the Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year in 1997.