Tom Brady Weighs in on Potentially Retiring After This Season

Tom Brady is giving an answer – for now – to the constant question of his potential future retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who came out of retirement at the end of the 2022 NFL season just weeks after announcing he was finished playing, said on his podcast this week that he hasn't even contemplated retirement just yet.

When his Let's Go! podcast co-host Jim Gray asked if he could seriously consider retirement in the midst of his 23rd season, Brady said, "I really don't. I think what I really realized... was you've got to be really sure to do that. And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I'm going to take my time whenever that time does come."

Brady's triumphant return to the NFL turned out to be not as glamorous as fans hoped. The Buccaneers have struggled to match the success of the 45-year-old's previous two seasons; however, they still find themselves at the top of the NFC South with a 7-8 record with two games remaining. Specifically for Brady, he hasn't matched his statistics from some of his better past years. However, so far this season he has racked up 4,178 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

Following the 2021 season when the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, reports emerged that Brady was retiring. At the time, his agent insisted that Brady would be "the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy." Days later, Brady confirmed that he was retiring. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he said. Forty days after that, he came out of retirement, announcing that he would play his 23rd season in the NFL with the Buccaneers.

He's set to become a free agent next season, with fans wondering if he would stay in Tampa Bay for another season, perhaps return to the New England Patriots amid their quarterback woes, try out a stint with a new team altogether or decide to hang up his cleats once and for all. With the Buccaneers' playoff hopes still alive, it appears there is still no clear outlook on Brady's future.