Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots Next Year, According to Report

Tom Brady said he has no plans to retire from the NFL. However, it's possible that he could be playing for a new team in 2023. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could return to the New England Patriots next season since he will be a free agent following the 2022 season. Howe wrote that Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have "an abundance of respect for one another" but also mentioned that Brady coming back to New England is a "long shot."

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss said on the Zolak & Bertrand Podcast that the team is "all in on Mac [Jones]" while adding he "wouldn't want anything to ever come across as" if the Patriots "were second-guessing that decision" to build with Jones, according to PEOPLE. Brady played for the Patriots from 2000-2019 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Last season, Brady and the Buccaneers faced the Patriots and came away with a 19-17 victory. Before the game, Brady opened up about leaving the Patriots after being with the team for 20 seasons.

"All those things are super personal," Brady said, per ESPN. "We had a great relationship. Everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at — the people involved in the situation. Things worked out the best for all of us.

"We're all trying to do the best we can do now — that's what happens in life. You don't know where life is gonna lead. I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can in every day, every moment and the people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them. [General manager] Jason [Licht] and [head coach] Bruce Arians — with them coming into my life, and saying, 'Hey, we really want you here' — it's been an amazing thing for me."

Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowls appearances and six Super Bowl wins. And after Brady joined the Buccaneers, he led them to their first Super Bowl win since 2002. Jones is the Patriots' current starting quarterback and has posted a 14-12 record in 26 starts.