Tom Brady Under Scrutiny After His Business Receives $960K PPP Loan

News surfaced on Saturday that TB12, the company owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $960,855 from the federal government. The company received the loan on April 15, 2020, which was processed by Cambridge Savings Bank. According to CNBC, it is unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted TB12 or the number of jobs the company retained after receiving the loan.

When Twitter users heard about the PPP loan, they reacted with a variety of comments. Some said that Brady "is awful" and that he was only getting richer through the program. Others came to his defense and said that the employees of TB12 aren't millionaires and that they needed the money to pay their bills. The arguments continued on social media as supporters and critics alike weighed in.