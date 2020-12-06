Tom Brady Under Scrutiny After His Business Receives $960K PPP Loan
News surfaced on Saturday that TB12, the company owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $960,855 from the federal government. The company received the loan on April 15, 2020, which was processed by Cambridge Savings Bank. According to CNBC, it is unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted TB12 or the number of jobs the company retained after receiving the loan.
When Twitter users heard about the PPP loan, they reacted with a variety of comments. Some said that Brady "is awful" and that he was only getting richer through the program. Others came to his defense and said that the employees of TB12 aren't millionaires and that they needed the money to pay their bills. The arguments continued on social media as supporters and critics alike weighed in.
And yet they tell poor people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps!— Elections Have Consequences (@jaykayokay2020) December 5, 2020
Look dude, Brady and his wife have amassed such a fortune, no one in the Brady family or extended family will have to work until the year 2777.
Sports bars are getting killed. I wonder how many sports bars in Boston or Tampa could have used that $960K.https://t.co/FM1OMBd6lJ— Utah Girl Chronicles 🌼🌺🦋💐🖌️☮️🌊 Support Writers (@buddywriterdude) December 5, 2020
No, a mega-rich business owner could and should cover these expenses himself. These are HIS employees--if he has the money and can take care of it himself, which he obviously can, he should have. Total lack of character. I am sickened— Denise Erickson (@derickson1859) December 5, 2020
But they guy who kneeled is the bad guy. 😡— I fly a Piper Warrior (@pilotchicksrule) December 4, 2020
Not Brady’s fault. PPP rollout was a hot mess. Limited guidelines, very few restrictions. The businesses that missed out were due to volume, just too many to process. Some banks prioritized larger loans and that got them in trouble. Was supposed to be first come first served.— Wolky (@Wolky48233957) December 5, 2020
Of course. pic.twitter.com/cUr1EASaZU— Renée Graham 🏳️🌈 (@reneeygraham) December 4, 2020
Have you considered how many companies not owned by multi-millionaires were unable to access that money for their employees because he took it?— JVDB (@jvdbtx) December 5, 2020
Is anyone surprised that Tom Brady is a cheater? Really?— Margarita (@moinqueens) December 5, 2020
This is why the Republican vs Democrat narrative has been pushed so hard, when the people should really be focused on the 99% vs the 1%. The rich don't want people united against them, so they want to divide.— Walter Bishop (@dougiejr88) December 5, 2020
With interest.— 🌊🆂🅷🅴🆁🆁🆈🌊 (@noclaws4alarm) December 5, 2020
Kanye West too and who knows how many countless others. There should be a squad that looks into these already rich people getting “BAIL OUTS” and see exactly how that PPE money was used. Can someone please get on it?— Con (@congamepro) December 4, 2020
Ditto for Colony Cafe here in Pittsburgh - a cat cafe that found homes for homeless cats. Also - Pittsburgh Fan (memorabilia store), Hambones (bar), and the Rex Theatre. And there are probably more, and will be more, I'm sure. 😭😭— Holly (@hkarabetsos2958) December 5, 2020
This is America. Can’t find money to give unemployed folks $1200; but not a problem handing out millions to multi millionaires...will we hear anything from the so called conservative budget hawks? Just sick.— Lock him up (@fyithetruth) December 4, 2020
Also kanye west receive 2 million from PPP and he is a billionaire. The guy married to Kim Kardashian.— Brunilda Millan Baez (@BaezBrunilda) December 4, 2020