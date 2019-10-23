Tom Brady Reveals He’s Uncertain About Future With New England Patriots, NFL

Tom Brady knows the end of his NFL career is getting closer every day. But with this being the final year of his contract, the time where he calls it a career could come much sooner than expected. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was recently on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show in Boston and talked about how he’s not sure about his future with the New England Patriots and the NFL.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said via NFL.com. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”

Brady went on to say he’ll know when it will be time to retire.

“One day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘OK, that will be enough.’ When that day comes, that day comes,” Brady said. “I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either. That’s kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

Brady has been in the NFL since 2000, and became the Patriots starter midway through the 2001 season. He has nearly every major record a quarterback can have and he’s the only player to have six Super Bowl rings. Brady recently passed Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yards list and he’s now No. 2 behind New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

What Brady had to say comes on the heels of him and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, reportedly buying a new home in Connecticut. Brady put his Boston home on the market but there’s not been anyone to buy it just yet.