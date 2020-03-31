Tom Brady Already Trademarking ‘TB x TB’ Just Days After Buccaneers Signing

When Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team celebrated by posting a highlight video on Twitter. The video included “TB X TB” as the slogan, which reportedly caught the eye of the six-time Super Bowl champion. Brady’s agents, Yee & Dubin Sports, responded by filing a trademark application for the slogan.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the application reveals that Brady wants to use this TB X TB for merchandise. Shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear, and headwear were all listed on the application. The Buccaneers could also have plans for the slogan considering that the team used it in the hype video. Although that information was not provided as part of the application.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Does this dude try to trademark f—in EVERYTHING?” one Twitter user asked. There were many that were not surprised about the application due to the QB’s history of trying to trademark specific terms or slogans. In fact, they had anticipated this move following the release of the hype video.

Brady has had mixed results when filing for trademarks. TB12 was successful and has since become synonymous with the quarterback. Brady uses this brand for specialized workout equipment, supplements, and a cookbook, as well as his training facility in Boston.

His other attempt at a trademark did not pan out. Brady filed a trademark application in June 2019 for “Tom Terrific,” which was one of his nicknames. However, the United States Patent and Trademark Office provided two reasons for denying the application. The first was that “it is a false connection.” The second was that the nickname is already connected to Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, who was a 12-time All-Star during his career.

“Although Tom Seaver is not connected with the goods provided by applicant under the applied-for mark, Tom Seaver is so well-known that consumers would presume a connection,” the ruling stated.

Whether or not this trademark application is approved is unknown, but there are some social media users wondering if Brady considered the other use of “TB.” The initials are also used to describe Tuberculosis, a “potentially serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs.” The disease is also referred to as consumption, but TB is the prominent shorthand.

While some NFL fans may not want to purchase merchandise referencing a bacterial infection, they do support Brady signing with the Buccaneers. The expectation is that he will partner with a loaded offense and help the team return to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)