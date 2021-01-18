Watch: Tom Brady Throws Touchdown Pass to Drew Brees' Son After Playoff Matchup

✖

Tom Brady had some fun with Drew Brees' children on Sunday night. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs, Brady and Brees got together and hung out on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Brees was with his kids, and Brady threw a TD pass to one of his sons, which led to the video going viral.

As Brady was leaving, he told Brees' children, "Have fun. Be nice to your sister," as the boys joked "No!" Brady then replied, "Yes, be nice to your sister. See ya, boys." One of the reasons Brady and Brees got together after the game is that was likely the last time Brees will put on a Saints uniform. Before the game, it was reported that Brees was expected to retire after the Saints' postseason run. However, when asked the question about calling it a career, the 42-year old said he will take some time to think about it.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

"Well, I'll answer this question one time, and that is that I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said. Brady and Brees are the oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Brady, 43, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. He became the starter in 2001 and held that position until the end of the 2019 season. During his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He also missed the postseason only twice as a starter and won the MVP award three times.

Brees was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 draft. He had a solid five seasons with the Chargers but took off then he signed with the Saints. In his first season in New Orleans, Brees led the team to the NFC Championship Game, three years later, the Saints win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.