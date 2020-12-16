Tom Brady Is Taking Over Florida License Plates for a Good Cause

✖

Tom Brady is nearly finished with his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he is already making an impact in Florida. The football star is taking over the license plates of the Sunshine State for a good cause and putting his likeness on the plates in order to raise money for Best Buddies.

According to TMZ, Florida officials will begin producing license plates featuring Brady's likeness. When this happens depends on when 3,000 people commit to purchasing the custom design for their vehicles. The plates will cost $35, and the first $25 will automatically go to Best Buddies, the nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"With his recent move to Florida, we are incredibly excited to team up with long-time Global Ambassador Tom Brady for the new Best Buddies specialty license plate," said Anthony K. Shriver, founder and CEO of Best Buddies International. "Since 2003, Tom has proven himself to be a committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, and we’re grateful that his commitment to our mission-driven initiatives will continue to create friendships, jobs, leadership development training, and inclusive living opportunities for people with special abilities here in the sunshine state."

Brady is not the first NFL figure to use license plates for a good cause. The Las Vegas Raiders also announced a similar program in 2019 prior to leaving the Bay Area for Sin City. The team partnered with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled a specialty Raiders license plate for fans of the Silver and Black.

This specialty plate featured the Raiders emblem and the phrase "Commitment to Excellence," the phrase created by late owner Al Davis. The plate is black and silver to represent the official team colors. There is also a second nod to Davis — the letters "AL" next to the numbers.

Front and back plates featuring the Raiders' logo cost $62, which could seem spendy for some fans. However, there is a reason for the price. $30 of the fee will go directly to benefit the Raiders Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Silver and Black. This foundation is committed to increasing community and civic health through the support of the military and youth development.

"This will give everybody in Nevada, not just Southern Nevada, but the entire state, the ability to get a Raiders license plate for their car," team president Marc Badain told the Nevada Legislature’s Commission on Special Licenses. "Those funds will go to support programs all over the state. I think it will be a tremendous success."