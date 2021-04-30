Tom Brady Takes Shot at Julian Edelman After Announcing Retirement, Teases Comeback

✖

Tom Brady is not buying that Julian Edelman is done. While appearing on the NFL Draft-a-Thon, Brady talked about Edelman possibly joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Edelman spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, and 2020 was the first season he didn't play with Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers in March of last year.

"We know Julian didn’t retire, let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa," Brady said. Of course, Brady is joking as Edleman has been dealing with multiple injuries. It was reported that the former Super Bowl MVP likely wasn't going to play in 2021 due to a chronic knee injury. Before Edelman announced his retirement, the Patriots terminated his contract due to a failed physical. He is now eligible for injury protection benefit, meaning he can collect up to $2 million.

From the NFL Draft-A-Thon 2021:@TomBrady: "We know Julian didn't retire. He's just too scared to tell Bill he wants to come to Tampa. I've been there." 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/sIXUBxcFLj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2021

"I've always said I'm going until the wheels come off, and they've finally fallen off," Edelman said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Due to an injury last year, I'll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family. I'm honored and so proud to be returning a Patriot." When Brady first learned about Edelman's retirement, he sent him an emotional message on Instagram.

"On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through," Brady wrote in the Instagram post. "I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from 7th round underdog to an older 7th round underdog. The truth is, you never really grew up! You never lost that chip on your shoulder. You never let anyone define you as a person or player. You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up."