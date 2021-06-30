Tom Brady Lands Endorsement Deal With Subway, but There's One Problem

✖

Tom Brady continues to build his brand as he recently landed an endorsement deal with Subway. However, there is one issue with Brady being one of the faces of the sandwich chain. According to the Sports Business Journal (via the New York Post), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will appear in an ad for Subway. But the problem is he has never set foot inside a Subway shop.

It was also reported that Brady won't be shown holding a footlong sandwich in the TV spot, which is set to air this month. Brady is known for having a very strict diet, and that's one of the reasons why he has been able to play in the NFL at a high level at 43 years old. In Brady's 2017 book, The TB12 Method, he explained his diet.

"The regimen I follow is a mix of Eastern and Western philosophies," Brady wrote in the book. "Some of these principles have been around for thousands of years. My nutritional regimen may seem restrictive to some people, but to me it feels unnatural to eat any other way. Many people have conditioned their bodies to a nutritional regiment made up of lots of white or pale-looking foods — french fries, potato chips, white bread, chicken nuggets — that don’t exist in nature." Despite being very strict with his diet, Brady will eat things that are not considering the healthiest foods.

"If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life," Brady said during an interview with Men's Health. "What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like s— and then wonder, 'Why am I eating s— pizza?'"

Brady's diet has led to him not only playing in the NFL for over 20 years but it has led to him winning seven Super Bowls while playing in 10 of them. Brady's play on the field has resulted in him winning the Super Bowl MVP award five times and the NFL MVP award three times. He signed with the Buccaneers in March of 2020 after spending 20 years with the Patriots. In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady led the squad to a Super Bowl win.