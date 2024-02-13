Reba McEntire Has Hilarious Exchange With T-Pain After National Anthem Rendition at Super Bowl

Reba McEntire and T-Pain recently had a hilarious exchange on social media, amid the country music legend's National Anthem rendition at the 2024 Super Bowl. Ahead of her performance, McEntire took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a couple of pictures of her outfit. She included a caption that read, "Boots with the fur," referring to the song "Low" by Flo Rida and T-Pain.

T-Pain took notice of McEntire's post, so he shared it with his followers and added, "The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr." After she finished singing The Star-Spangled Banner, McEntire popped back onto X to reply, sharing a GIF of herself pointing, from the opening of her sitcom, Reba.

Prior to her Super Bowl appearance, McEntire spoke with PEOPLE about the big occasion and shared how she was feeling. "Oh, I'm so excited," she said. "You know, it's not about me. It's about everybody who has worked so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and my job is to bring the patriotism."

"I'm going to be singing for not only the people who are going to be performing and playing on the field that day, but it's for everybody who has worked so hard to ensure our freedom and try to have as much peace on earth as we can," McEntire added. "It's not about me. I'm just the conduit and the water hose who gets to sing the song."