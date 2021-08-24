Tom Brady Sends Message to Son Jack on His 14th Birthday

✖

Tom Brady's son Jack just turned 14 years old, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a message for him. Brady went to Instagram to post a message to Jack, who recently landed a new job with the Buccaneers. In the post, Brady shared a photo of Jack standing on a golf course, leading to Brady issuing a challenge to his son.

"Happy 14th birthday Jack!" Brady wrote. "I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!!"

Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen also sent a message to her stepson. "Happy birthday Jack!" Bundchen wrote. "We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much." Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also father to daughter Vivia Lake, 8 and Benjamin Rein, 11 with Bundchen.

Last week, Brady revealed that his son is working as a ball boy with the Buccaneers. "It's great," Brady said of having his son around camp, per CBS Sports. "He's at a good age. The more I get to do with him the better it is. We have a great time together and it's really a treat for me to have him. He thinks it's fun but it's probably way better for me having him out here. It's really, really cool."

Brady continued: "He's just a great kid. I don't want to blow his head up too much. He probably wouldn't even read this. Just a real special kid. It's fun to be with him. He's good with everything, you know, let's run, go on the boat, let's golf, let's ride bikes and he is pretty cool with anything."

Jack has gotten to see Brady be at his absolute best, but that was the case before he was born. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs in his career, making him the most successful player in NFL history. But being a father to his three kids is Brady's biggest accomplishment.