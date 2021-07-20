Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Daughter Vivian Looks Just Like Her Mom in New Photo

✖

Tom Brady's wife, former Victoria's Secret model, Gisele Bündchen isn't one to shy away from sharing sweet photos of her family on social media. However, fans are starting to take notice after Brady posted an adorable photo of his wife and their daughter Vivian for Bündchen's birthday and onlookers can't help but notice how much the mother-daughter duo look alike. The NFL quarterback posted the photo along with a sweet caption saying "it's hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago."

"Happy Birthday [two heart eye emojis]! This has been an incredible year and it's hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tonto meu amor da minha vida! [two heart emojis]." Naturally, fans flooded the comment section to send their happy birthday wishes to the super model. "Have the best birthday today surrounded by your incredible family G.. our family is sending you so much love," one person wrote, while someone else echoed, "Happiest of Birthdays to you G. The Oseary family send you all our love. parabéns pra você."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The two tied the knot in 2009 and now share two beautiful children together: Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11. While Brady gushed over his wife in the adorable post, he called out a few haters on Tuesday when he celebrated the his recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl win alongside President Joe Biden. The pro footballer took to Twitter to call out those who think Biden didn't win fairly against former President Donald Trump, saying, "We got on a roll."

"Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don't think we won," he added. The 43-year-old then joked while speaking to the crowd during his visit with the president, saying, "We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was," he said. "I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing. And they started calling me Sleepy Tom. Why would they do that to me?" He was alluding to when Trump called Biden "Sleepy Joe" as a way to poke fun at him. It appears Brady and Biden are pretty close now.