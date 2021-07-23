Tom Brady Shows off 'Most Incredible' Seventh Super Bowl Ring

✖

Tom Brady will never get tired of winning Super Bowl rings. On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their rings for winning Super Bowl LV in February. For Brady, it's the seventh Super Bowl ring he has won in his career and he showed off the ring on social media.

“They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger," Brady said in a video describing the ring. "This is by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made." The ring features a twist-off top that reveals a replica of Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers home field where they won the Super Bowl. It was the first time in NFL history a team won a Super Bowl on their home field.

"From the beginning, there was one thing that was very clear to us, is that the Glazer family wanted to have the best Super Bowl ring in history," said Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, the ring's manufacturers. "They wanted every detail to stand out and every detail to be done to perfection so that they could deliver the best possible ring to the organization, the team and the community."

Arasheben went on to reveal more features of the ring. "We have multiple messages in there," he said. Everything from the final score of the Super Bowl to the fact that it was the first Super Bowl championship in a home stadium, the fact that they had eight consecutive wins leading up to the Super Bowl, the fact that they held their opponent to only nine points -- which is one of the fewest ever."

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl after going 7-9 in 2019. The team added Brady after he left New England Patriots, and it led to a magical season. But the Buccaneers aren't satisfied with winning just one Super Bowl as they have brought back all 22 starters from last year. The one thing to watch for is Brady's health as he reportedly played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL. Brady will turn 44 in August and plans to play past 45.