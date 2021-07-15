Tom Brady Reportedly Won Super Bowl With a Major Injury

✖

Tom Brady just proved that injuries mean nothing to him. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February despite playing with a partial tear to his MCL. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added more information to the report, stating that the injury was a little more serious as Brady had a fully torn ACL, which led to him having surgery.

Brady did have a procedure done on his knee during the offseason but has never revealed the full details. He has talked about the injury as he revealed it was something he had to take care of sooner than later. In June, Brady said he knew something was wrong with his knee before the start of the 2020 season.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

"From this point to the beginning of the season, to the beginning of training camp, I really feel like I can really work hard at football improvement as opposed to getting back to a rehab, you know, place where you're more baseline," Brady said after the Buccaneers minicamp drills. "It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May. I knew I'd have to do something at the end of the year, and I'm happy I did it. It was probably something that certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome, so I'm very happy about that. I feel I'll be able to do some different things this year than I was able to do last year."

Brady will be ready to go when the Buccaneers start the 2021 season in less than two months. But with him turning 44 next month, there are questions when it comes to how much longer will Brady play in the NFL? Not too long after minicamp, Brady was asked by USA Today about playing another six years.

"50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady said. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”