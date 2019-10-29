Tom Brady Sets Record Straight About Speculation of Future With New England Patriots

Tom Brady doesn’t understand why everyone is worried about his future with the New England Patriots. On Monday, Brady was on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray and he responded to questions about where he will play next season. He said he’s not worried about what happens next year and the focus is right now.

“None of it is brought on by the things I’ve said,” Brady said via Pro Football Talk. “Again, I said last week, nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I’ve really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that. It’s probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus so much on the wins and losses. You start focusing on a lot of other things. The media has a right to do that. I certain don’t. I’m focused on what I need to do this year. We’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year. That’s where I am personally.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes on the heels of Brady saying he’s not sure if he’ll be with the Patriots in 2020 since this is the final year of his contract. And Adam Schefter of ESPN said that Brady has a few options for next season and staying with the Patriots is the least likely option.

“Again, I don’t know why it’s being brought up,” Brady said. “I had a good quote that came to mind. Someone told me the past and future are in the mind. I’m in the now. I think that’s a great way to live life. I’m not thinking about many things beyond this week. There are some family things I’m thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I’m thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.”

Based on history Brady will be a member of the Patriots next year, the following year and the year after that. And his coach, Bill Belichick recently said he wants to continue coaching after he turns 70 (he’s 67 right now). So we could very well see the Patriots dominate the NFL for another five seasons at the rate both Brady and Belichick are going.