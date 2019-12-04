Tom Brady Reveals Why Gisele and His Mother Want Him to Retire in New Preview of E!’s ‘In the Room’

Tom Brady is not the same Tom Brady he was in the early 2000s. However, he has no plans to retire despite not playing his best football lately. While Brady has the New England Patriots in position to win another Super Bowl, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and his mother, Galynn Brady are ready for him to call it a career. The six-time Super Bowl winner recently sat down with Jason Kennedy of E! for the new show called In the Room, premiering tonight Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., and explained why his wife and mom want him to no longer play football.

“Mom would prefer at some point for me to retire just like my wife would because she doesn’t want to see me get hit either,” Brady said.

Brady also mentioned that his mom doesn’t like it he gets hit because of the risk of being injured. In Brady’s defense, he only has suffered one major injury which was back in 2008 when he tore his ACL. Other than that, Brady has kept himself healthy because he doesn’t get hit that much. So far this year, Brady has been sacked 21 times in 12 games. For his career, Brady has been sacked 494 times which ranks fourth all-time, but he has also been in the NFL for 20 seasons, which is a very long time for a quarterback.

.@TomBrady hasn’t done a sit-down interview since he did one with Oprah in 2018, but @JasonKennedy1 had the chance to chat with the Super Bowl champ about football, fatherhood and the people who have shaped him! pic.twitter.com/7oZO4dgru8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 4, 2019

As for Brady’s future, he wants to continue playing, but with this being the final year of his contract, it’s a possibility he could be playing for another team if the Patriots decide to not bring him back.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said back in October. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”

In the meantime, Brady is looking to win his seventh Super Bowl which would make him the only player in NFL history to have seven championship rings.

In the Room airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on E! Network.