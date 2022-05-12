Tom Brady's Next Move as Sports Analyst Following NFL Career Revealed

✖

Tom Brady will continue to be close to the NFL once he retires from the league. On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be the No. 1 analyst for the network after he's done being a quarterback on the field. Brady will call NFL games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will work as an "ambassador" for Fox with a focus on "client and promotional initiatives."

In a statement, Fox Corporation executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said: "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at [Fox Sports] as our lead analyst. Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."

Brady confirmed the news on Twitter. "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the [Tampa Bay Buccaneers]," Brady wrote. In February, Brady, 44 announced his retirement from the NFL. But he changed his mind in March and will look to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl title. Brady could likely retire after the 2022 season since he will be a free agent.

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady told ESPN in April. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field." Last season, Brady threw for 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It was only the second time in his career Brady has thrown for over 5,000 yards in a season. And in just two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady has thrown for 83 touchdowns which rank second on the team's all-time list. Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards with 84,520 and passing touchdowns with 624.