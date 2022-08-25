Tom Brady Reveals His Secret for Filling Out His Underwear Amid Return to Buccaneers

Tom Brady just shared something interesting with his fans. The Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday that he restocked his Brady Brandy boxer briefs and briefs. In the video that was posted on his social media account, Brady revealed how people who wear his underwear can look better in them.

"So the Brady underwear just restocked and I've been posting a bunch of pictures," Brady said. "And these guys, pretty ripped, pretty jacked. Taking it to a new level. So for the rest of us, us normal-looking guys, I came up with the Brady brand mirror picture starter pack."

Brady then revealed a few slides on how to fill out in the underwear. The slides said: "Step 1: Take your Brady underwear. Step 2: Take your sock (you'll only need one of them here)." It then goes on to reveal a self-explanatory step. The interesting thing about Brady talking about the models is one of them is former teammate Rob Gronkowski who is seen in the Brady Brand underwear with his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

This comes as Brady returned to the Buccaneers this week after taking time off for personal reasons. "Tom is such an omnipresent being," Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said on Monday, per the team's official website. "He's the unquestioned leader of the team, right, so for him to not be there for 11 days it was kind of a good opportunity for other guys to kind of step up and fill that void. I mean, it was different. Tom's usually cussing guys up and down the field when we're messing up but we didn't really have that. So it was different but I thought some of the other veterans stepped up. I thought Blaine [Gabbert] did a good job commanding the first-team offense when Tom was out."

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady had no issues getting back into the swing of things after missing 11 days of training camp. "He's very familiar with the offense, so him coming back in and us getting back to work is kind of normal," said Bowles. "Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well. Anytime you have all your guys back you feel good, you know, especially after the injury bug has hit lately. We're happy to have him back."