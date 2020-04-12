Tom Brady Reveals Scenic Easter Photo With Family, Inspiring Message Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tom Brady, much like the majority of Americans, has been remaining in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He has been spending his time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his children. This extended time at home has given the six-time Super Bowl champion with further opportunities to reflect on his life, which he discussed with a Sunday Instagram post.

Brady posted a photo on Easter morning that showed him standing on a beach with Bündchen and his three children. A dog was also shown playing in the water. As Brady explained in the caption of the photo, this moment was one of those that matter the most to him at this point in his life. It was very simple and peaceful, but it featured those that he loves most in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 12, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

“This Easter has been a truly unique one. I was thinking this morning of how the busyness of my life often keeps me from recognizing the most simple and joyful moments over the course of a year,” Brady wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Like this one; being surrounded by my family, sharing a beautiful sunset and realizing these moments are the ones that matter the most to me. Blessings from our family to yours!”

This is not the first time that Brady has reflected upon spending more time with his family in recent weeks. He appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show on Wednesday to discuss his move to Tampa, Florida, and his new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady also revealed that his busy football schedule led to Bündchen being “not satisfied” with their marriage.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season would end I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘When are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’” Brady told Stern.

The situation began to take a toll on the relationship and led to Bündchen writing a letter to Brady. Once he read the message, he began making changes in his life. He no longer attended voluntary workouts with the New England Patriots and instead put more focus on his family.

This newfound focus on his family has resulted in Brady being able to enjoy some of the more peaceful moments in life, which he reflected upon with his Easter post. Whether it’s a sunset on the beach or simply playing with his kids at the house, Brady is loving those quieter moments in his life. He is prioritizing them over everything else and is happy with the effect on his life.