Tom Brady Reveals His Side of Heated Exchange With Chiefs DL Chris Jones

New England Patriots fans saw Tom Brady do something on Sunday that is very rare for him. During the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady got in the face of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and both exchanged words. But what triggered Brady to go after Jones and what did he say to him? Brady was on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday and he said the exchange between him and Jones was nothing serious.

“We were going at it for a little bit. He was pretty talkative out there, so I think there’s a healthy rivalry,” Brady said.

Brady went on to say he couldn’t reveal what he said to Jones because of the language, but he did elude to making the wrong move by getting in the face of Jones because it could have motivated him to hit Brady more often as the game went on.

“I typically don’t try to make the d-linemen any more angry than they probably already are with me, because they’re the ones that get paid to hit me,” Brady said jokingly. “So, I don’t really give them any incentive typically, but I couldn’t really resist at certain points.”

Jones got the last laugh, however, because the Chiefs ended up winning the game 23-16. Jones ended the game with three tackles and one sack in the win. As for Brady, he struggled against the Chiefs defense, completing just 19 of his 36 passes and throwing for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

But what Brady showed on Sunday is not anything new. Over the last five weeks, the Patriots have averaged 17.6 points per contest and they have only won two games during that stretch. After the loss to the Chiefs, Brady talked about how the team can get things right before the season comes to an end.

“Well, we’ve just got to go out and try to play better and try to win next week’s game,” Brady said according to the team’s official website. “Disappointing, but not going to feel sorry for ourselves. Try to go back to work and do a better job.”

So far this season, Brady has completed 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,437 yards, 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions and he has an 86.5 passer rating. He and the rest of the Patriots will look to get back on track this Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.