Tom Brady Reveals His Formula for the Perfect Spiral: ‘It’s a Hard Thing to Do’

Tom Brady is 42 years old and while he’s not the same player he was 10 years ago, he has still sustained the Patriots as one of the top teams in the NFL. But how does he do it? Being able to throw a tight spiral is key for any quarterback to succeed and when Brady sat down with Jason Kennedy for the new E! talk show, In the Room he revealed just how he throws a spiral.

“Throwing a football is all…it’s mechanics, but it’s also the right timing,” Brady disclosed of his signature move. He then showed Kennedy how he throws a football and while it looks easy, Brady went on to say, “I still work on those things. It’s a hard thing to do.”

Brady is not having his best year, but he’s doing enough to have the Patriots near the top of the AFC with a 10-2 record. Many experts have been critical of Brady because of his play. With this being the final year of his contract, there’s a chance Brady could be in his last NFL season, which is something he talked about back in October.

“One day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘OK, that will be enough.’ When that day comes, that day comes,” Brady said. “I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either. That’s kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is not sure if Brady will retire after this year, but he thinks that he won’t be in New England in 2020.

“There are three options,” Schefter said on the ESPN show, Get Up. “He’s either staying in New England, he’s retiring or he’s going to go play somewhere else. I would think of those three, that staying in New England — to me — would seem like the least likely option of the three, but we’ll see.”

So far this season, Brady has completed 61 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,268 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.