Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement Leads to Emotional Reactions From Social Media

Tom Brady’s NFL career has come to an end. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to social media on Tuesday morning to announce his retirement from the NFL. This comes after multiple reports came out over the weekend saying that Brady was planning to retire.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Brady retiring.

Official Announcement

Tom Brady officially retires. Among his posts… pic.twitter.com/o9GqgRKsoO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

One fan jokingly said: “No way he’s a hall of famer dude played 22 years and only has 7 rings? What happened to the other 15 years he’s gonna have to do a lot more.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1488527450984398857?s=20&t=twEZ1LKRVmqezurxwzuc7Q

One fan replied: “Thanks for bringing relavancy back to the Bucs.Bucs Life Forever.Take TB 12 Buccaneers jersey to Canton!!”

New England Patriots

It was quite the ride.



Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

One fan wrote: “To those who were upset that Tom didn’t thank the Patriots would you thank an organization that pushed you out after you were the greatest employee of all time? Nope.”

All the Feelings

Football without Tom Brady for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/IzN5LnQX7N — Overtime (@overtime) January 29, 2022

One fan wrote: “I’m looking forward to seeingPatrick Mahomes Joe Burrow etc, and the rest of these young guns, NFL is in a good place. Brady was outstanding but change is sometimes good.”

Evolution

What a ride.



Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/DhdlRLrbr8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2022

A Dolphins fan wrote: “As someone born in 1976 and a Dolphin fan, this day couldn’t come soon enough lol. Having the best head coach and QB in your division for TWENTY years, sucks. We were playing for a Wild Card at best and we knew it. Let him go enjoy himself playing golf like every other retiree.”

Final TD Pass

The FINAL touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career. #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/eM7wo4UIX0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 1, 2022

One fan said: “Mike Evans caught the last TB12 TD, what an honor. Jalen Ramsey got toasted deep on TB12’s last TD pass, definitely NOT a highlight he wants to remember.”

Hall of Fame

With the news of @TomBrady's retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027.@Patriots | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Rh44Dy0ZfI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2022

And this fan wrote: “I don’t understand why we all must wait FIVE years for Mr Tom Brady to be eligible for the Pro Football HOF.I believe this is the One time your committee can make an exception.”