Tom Brady Responds to Reports of Wanting to Play for Multiple Teams Besides Buccaneers

Tom Brady spoke to the media for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday and had some things to say about him playing for another NFL team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback addressed his 11-day absence from the team and also responded to reports of him playing for a different team before signing with the Buccaneers.

"I read all these stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone, and I'm like, 'I only was going to go to one place, which was here,'" Brady told the media on Saturday, per CBS Sports. "I think this whole organization knows that and all the conversations we've had over a period of time, I chose the right place for me."

The last time Brady spoke to the media was on Aug. 1. And since then, reports came out about Brady being linked to the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in March 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He made the right decision as led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship in his first season with the team.

"I think since I came to this organization, it's been amazing," Brady said. "It's just been an amazing experience for me to come to this place and be as supported as I have over a long period of time." The Buccaneers didn't reach the Super Bowl last year, but Brady led the team to an NFC South title and the divisional round of the playoffs. In his press conference, Brady shows his appreciation to co-owner Joel Glazer, general manager Jason Licht, former head coach Bruce Arians and current head coach Todd Bowles.

"I'm very proud of the effort that everyone's put in to make the relationship work," Brady said. "Joel has been amazing. Jason's a great friend of mine — Bruce, Todd, all the coaches — it's been an amazing relationship and I'm very grateful to everybody for allowing me to come down here and experience this part of my football life which, I look back, it would probably be incomplete had I not had it. I'm happy I've had it."