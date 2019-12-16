Tom Brady Promises to Send Jersey to ‘Scared’ Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Throughout his career as a six-time Super Bowl champion, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has earned a large number of fans. As it turns out, this extends to his peers. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon even revealed that he was so starstruck while meeting Brady that he was scared to ask for his jersey.

“Bruh.. I still can’t believe I shook [Tom Brady] hand today and had a lil conversation with him,” Mixon wrote after the Patriots-Bengals game. “I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”

As it turns out, Brady saw this tweet, and he has since responded. He informed the Greg Hill Show on Monday that he was flattered by Mixon’s comments. Brady plans on sending over one of his jerseys to the Bengals’ running back. He also sent a message to Mixon on Twitter, writing: “Great game Joe. I’ll send a jersey your way!”

The Bengals lost 34-13 to the visiting Patriots, but Mixon had one of the best games of his 2019 campaign. He tallied 136 rushing yards on 25 carries, which was his second-best total of the season.

Following the game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick mentioned Mixon’s production. As he said: “[Joe] Mixon is a good one, too. He probably is the best back in the league. He runs so hard and is so hard to tackle.”

This is not the first time that Brady has encountered an issue with a player trying to get his jersey. Although having Mixon scared to ask was likely a first in his longtime career. Following an October battle with the Washington Redskins, Brady gave his jersey to running back Adrian Peterson. Moments later, however, offensive tackle Donald Penn asked if he could get the QB’s jersey.

“I gave it – AP asked,” Brady said when Penn asked for his jersey. “I’ll send another one.”

As the quarterback of the New England Patriots, Brady has a sizable number of critics, but the majority are based among the fanbases of the other 31 NFL teams. The players, on the other hand, have shown that they respect the 42-year-old quarterback and everything that he has achieved in his career. This is proven to be true each week as multiple top athletes ask Brady for his jersey.

While many players miss out on their opportunity to get an autographed jersey from Brady, Mixon is not among them. He will be receiving a personal delivery, courtesy of the Patriots QB.

(Photo Credit: Bobby Ellis/Getty)