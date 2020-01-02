Tom Brady Makes Sure Patriots Fans Know He’s ‘Still Here’ in First Post of 2020

Tom Brady has led the New England Patriots to a 12-4 record in 2019 and they will host the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. And with it now being 2020, the six-time Super Bowl champion sent a message to Patriot fans to get them fired up for postseason play. Taking to Instagram, Brady posted a photo of himself celebrating, writing in the caption: “2020, and still here. #LFG”

That led to a number of fans and close friends showing support for Brady in the comments section. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, commented with fits emojis while actor Mark Wahlberg commented with a first, bicep and thumbs-up emoji.

“Tommy baby!! 2020 is our year!” one fan wrote. “Can’t even see the letters on my phone so happy new year.”

“Yes!” another fan wrote. “Still here let’s let the titans then Chiefs then Ravens know.”

“Love u Tom Brady,” a third fan added. “Thanks for everything you’ve done for New England.”

The Patriots come into the playoffs as the defending Super Bowl champions. However, they are in unfamiliar territory as they are playing in their first wild-card playoff game since 2009. Last week, the Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in the season finale which caused them to miss out on having a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

“Well, it was a great chance for us to not play next week,” Brady said after the game. “So, we didn’t take advantage of it. We just didn’t play good enough and we all wish we would have done a better job. Certainly, I do.”

In the second half of the season, Brady and the Patriots offense have had issues when it comes to scoring points. He knows they have to play better moving forward because they will face teams that are looking to take them down.

“I think we’ve got to think about trying to win one game and not think about many things other than that,” Brady added. “So, we didn’t play the way we were capable. We got beat, and now we’ve got to play next week and we’ve got to play a lot better next week.”

The one thing Brady has going for him is experience. He has played in 40 postseason games and has a 30-10 record. The rest of the quarterbacks in the playoffs have a career postseason record of 26-23.