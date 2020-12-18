Tom Brady: See the NFL Star's Best Snaps of 2020

Tom Brady has had a very interesting year. It started with him as a member of the New England Patriots, and now he's the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise. Brady announced in March he's leaving New England and signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay once free agency began.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," Brady said after he signed with the Bucs. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

Brady has the Bucs in position to reach the playoffs and possibly win their first Super Bowl in 18 years. With six Super Bowl wins himself, Brady is looking to solidify himself as the best NFL player of all-time, if he hasn't already. Here's a look at Brady's best snaps from 2020.