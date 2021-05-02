Tom Brady’s Look at the 2021 Kentucky Derby Sparked Some Hilarious Comparisons By Fans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, donning a brown fedora and sunglasses. While this does not seem like a radical fashion choice on the surface, some Twitter users thought he looked like Christopher Lloyd's Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Brady, 43, has attended the Kentucky Derby several times in the past to take a break from his offseason work.
Brady was also ridiculed for the hat he wore to Churchill Downs in May 2019. That time, he wore a beige hat featuring a custom horse patch on one side. The horse had 6X stitched onto it, making reference to the number of Super Bowls Brady had won up to that point, all with the New England Patriots. Some fans thought the 2019 hat looked very similar to Pharrell Williams' famous oversized brown hat. Brady's 2021 hat does not appear to have a reference to his victory at Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in February.
"Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown," CNN journalist Frank Pallotta tweeted after spotting Brady at the derby. This was a reference to Judge Doom, the villain Lloyd played in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. In the movie, Doom is determined on destroying Toontown, but his plot is foiled by Roger Rabbit and Detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins). The 1988 film is available to stream on Disney+. Scroll on for a look at how people reacted to Brady's look.
"Looks a little more like Jim Carrey's character in The Mask," one person tweeted. "I saw him dip an anthropomorphic football into a vat of acid," another fan wrote, making a Roger Rabbit reference.
"Tom Brady looking like he's trying to bribe me to steal Willy Wonka's secret recipes," one person joked. "I mean, Tom Brady being a self-hating toon kinda checks out right?" another wrote, referencing the dramatic reveal in Roger Rabbit.
"There's only one explanation: Gisele was ticked off at him for some reason because no way should he have left the house in that hat," one person wrote. Brady is married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and they share two children together.
Many Twitter users compared his look to Roger Stone, the controversial supporter of President Donald Trump. "Has he been taking fashion advice from Roger Stone?" one person asked.
"Tom Brady really out here wearing the latest from the Roger Stone Collection," one viewer wrote. "Do Tom Brady and Roger Stone have the same tailor?" writer David Gardner wondered.
"He looks like [a] Hydra spy about to assassinate Dr. Abraham Erskine and steal the super-soldier serum," one Marvel fan wrote. "Tom Brady looks like the villain in an Indiana Jones movie," another suggested.