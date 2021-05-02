Tom Brady’s Look at the 2021 Kentucky Derby Sparked Some Hilarious Comparisons By Fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, donning a brown fedora and sunglasses. While this does not seem like a radical fashion choice on the surface, some Twitter users thought he looked like Christopher Lloyd's Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Brady, 43, has attended the Kentucky Derby several times in the past to take a break from his offseason work.

Brady was also ridiculed for the hat he wore to Churchill Downs in May 2019. That time, he wore a beige hat featuring a custom horse patch on one side. The horse had 6X stitched onto it, making reference to the number of Super Bowls Brady had won up to that point, all with the New England Patriots. Some fans thought the 2019 hat looked very similar to Pharrell Williams' famous oversized brown hat. Brady's 2021 hat does not appear to have a reference to his victory at Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in February.

"Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown," CNN journalist Frank Pallotta tweeted after spotting Brady at the derby. This was a reference to Judge Doom, the villain Lloyd played in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. In the movie, Doom is determined on destroying Toontown, but his plot is foiled by Roger Rabbit and Detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins). The 1988 film is available to stream on Disney+. Scroll on for a look at how people reacted to Brady's look.