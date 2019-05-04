Kentucky Derby: Twitter Thinks Tom Brady Fumbled With Derby Hat Choice

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might be great on the field, but his fashion choices at events always leave fans puzzled. His Kentucky Derby hat was no different, with some turning to Twitter to roast him for the custom headwear.

Just a couple Michigan Men enjoying the @KentuckyDerby @TwinSpires Oh and thanks to @TomBrady for letting me try on the custom 6x Super Bowl hat. Fits perfect by the way. pic.twitter.com/z7MsN5q3P7 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2019

Brady was seen at Churchill Downs wearing the beige hat, which had a custom horse patch on one side. The horse’s saddle had “6X” stitched onto it, just to remind everyone how many Super Bowls he has won. While this made New England fans happy, it left pretty much everyone else out there scratching their heads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For one Twitter user, it looked a lot like the famous brown hat Pharrell Williams once wore. Another Twitter user compared it to the fedora Jack Nicholson wore as the Joker in the 1989 Batman movie.

I think Tom Brady borrowed his hat from Pharrell #KentuckyDerby145 pic.twitter.com/68N2swqBKg — Shawn Tylka (@tylka5) May 4, 2019

The hat needed to be purple. 😉 pic.twitter.com/AvT4hIEHFi — Evan Mohr (@EvanMohr13) May 4, 2019

“Not into Tom Brady‘s hat at Kentucky Derby just now. Looks like an upside down crock pot, or maybe a Mr. Coffee,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Who told [Brady] that hat was a good look??” another wrote.

“Fact: Tom Brady looks awful in hats,” another wrote.

“Is [Tom Brady] drunk? He had the dumbest look on his face and that hat looked ridiculous,” another fan wrote.

“Von Miller and Tom Brady in an ugly hat contest at the Kentucky Derby and both are winning!” another fan tweeted, referring to the Denver Broncos star’s own oddly decorated hat.

Brady’s hat was not the only part of his attire that fans had qualms about. Others roasted him for tying his tie wrong. It also appeared that he missed a button on his jacket, making one side look longer than the other. It’s possible that his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, still has some fashion pointers to give him.

Brady has a history with strange outfits at major events. At last year’s Met Gala, Brady wore an all-black suit with an all-black shirt and shoes, with only gold accents on the suit’s lapels. The outfit led many to suggest he looked like a villain from a James Bond movie.

The California native, 41, has earned a free pass from Patriots fans for his fashion choices though, considering his accomplishments. He has made a record nine Super Bowl appearances as a player, and won six. The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in February, winning the lowest-scoring Super Bowl 13-3.

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby starts at 6:50 p.m. ET, and airs on NBC.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability