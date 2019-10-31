Tom Brady Listed on Patriots’ Injury Report With Right Shoulder Issue

Is Tom Brady hurt? An injury to the New England Patriots quarterback’s throwing shoulder limited him in practice Wednesday, according to NESN. Details on the injury remain scarce, although it’s like the 42-year-old likely suffered it in last Sunday’s 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns, during which he was sacked three times.

Brady was listed as having had limited participation in Wednesday’s practice session at Gillette Stadium. It’s unclear if he will play during Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008.

This is his first appearance on the injury report since late September when a calf injury limited him in four practices during Weeks 3 and 4. It’s possible the bye week after Sunday’s game could help assauge the injury.

The Patriots currently have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster after re-signing Cody Kessler on Monday to back up Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham.

Seven other players were limited in practice on Wednesday, including WR Julian Edelman with chest and shoulder injuries. See the full list of limited Patriots players:

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder

TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee

G Shaq Mason, Ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring

Edelman’s shoulder injury is new, although he’s been dealing with a chest ailment since Week 3. He’s appeared in every game this season and is tied for third in the NFL for catches (24 for 238 yards and two touchdowns) over the last three weeks.

As for the Ravens, four players were listed as limited during Wednesday’s practice, including rookie WR Marquise Brown, who has been sidelined for Baltimore’s past two games with an ankle injury. See the full list of limited Ravens players:

WR Marquise Brown, Ankle

LB Patrick Onwuasor, Ankle

CB Maurice Canady, Thigh

CB Jimmy Smith, Knee

Ravens safety Earl Thomas (knee), whom Patriots head coach Bill Belichick described Wednesday as “one of the most instinctive players in the league,” did not participate in practice. Earl, a six-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro safety, leads the Ravens in defensive snaps this season.

The 8-0 Patriots take on the 5-2 Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday Night Football this week. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.